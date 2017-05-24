APC chieftain blasts Nasarawa govt over medical facilities

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarawa State, Omar Nurudeen, has lamented the lack of medical facilities in the state.

Speaking as the country prepares to mark 18 years of uninterrupted democratic rule on May 29, he accused the state government of not giving quality attention to the health sector.

He said: “The millions of people in the state rely on only two hospitals. One is in Nasarawa South Senatorial District, which comprise of Awe, Obi, Keana, Nasarawa Eggon, and Doma Local Government areas— Dalhatu Arab Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

“While Nasarawa West Senatorial District, which is made up of Kokona, Toto, Keffi, goes to the second one— Federal Medical Centre, Keffi— which is not owned by Nasarawa State Government.

“Meanwhile, Karu Local Government Area depends on Federal Capital Territory General hospitals in Asokoro, Wuse and Maitama. This means it is only one hospital that exists in the whole of Nasarawa State.”

