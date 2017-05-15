Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC chieftain drags El-Rufai to court, demands N500m damages

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The North West Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, has instituted a N500 million suit against the Kaduna State Government for damages. Abdulkadir is claiming damages for his property demolished by the state government. Abdulkadir had withdrawn a different suit seeking to stop the demolition of his property so […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

