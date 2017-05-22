APC chieftain faults Dickson’s critics

By Onozure Dania

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Prekeme Kpodoh, has described as “unnecessary” and “misplaced,” the criticism that trailed the comment by Governor Seriake Dickson that the six years of former President Goodluck Jonathan were a waste.

According to Kpodoh, though the comment by Dickson shocked many coming from a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governor, the position of Dickson was the truth and a confirmation of the earlier positions that the Jonathan administration was a wasted opportunity for the Niger Delta region.

Kpodoh, who was reacting, yesterday in Yenagoa to the controversy triggered by the comment by Dickson during the May 16, Isaac Boro Day, said: “I have studied the various criticisms and concluded that those castigating the Bayelsa State governor are shying away from the truth.”

The post APC chieftain faults Dickson’s critics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

