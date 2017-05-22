Pages Navigation Menu

APC chieftain faults Dickson’s critics

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Onozure Dania

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Chief Prekeme Kpodoh, has described as “unnecessary” and  “misplaced,” the criticism that  trailed  the comment by  Governor Seriake Dickson that the six years of former President  Goodluck Jonathan were a waste.

According to Kpodoh, though the comment by  Dickson shocked many coming from a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governor, the position of Dickson was the truth and a confirmation of the earlier positions that the Jonathan administration was a wasted opportunity for the Niger Delta region.

Kpodoh, who was reacting, yesterday in Yenagoa to the controversy triggered by the comment by Dickson during the May 16, Isaac Boro Day, said: “I have studied the various criticisms and concluded that those castigating the Bayelsa State governor are shying away from the truth.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

