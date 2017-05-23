Pages Navigation Menu

APC chieftain seeks support for Osinbajo

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation (South), Pastor Folorunsho Longe, has urged Nigerians to support Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in his efforts toward ensuring good governance and national economic recovery. The All Progressive Congress Chieftain made the call today in an interview in Abuja. “All of us as Nigerians should support Osinbajo for him to […]

