APC chieftain urges Nigerians to support Osinbajo

Pastor Folorunsho Longe, the National Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation (South) has urged Nigerians to support Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in his efforts toward ensuring good governance and national economic recovery.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain made the call on Tuesday in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

“All of us as Nigerians should support Osinbajo for him to succeed in implementing government policies so that the current economic and other challenges facing the nation can be overcome.

“The president has done the right thing by transmitting a letter to the National Assembly for Osinbajo to serve as Acting President before he comes back from medical vacation.

“However, for him to continue to deliver on the change mantra, he needs the cooperation and support of every Nigerian, irrespective of religion, tribal and party differences,’’ Longe said.

According to him, Osinbajo is a tested and trusted hand who will not derail the tempo of comprehensive change programme of the Buhari administration, especially in the fight against corruption.

He expressed confidence that the acting president could exercise responsibility as he did in the past with strong will, commitment and absolute respect for the Constitution.

“Buhari has fought tirelessly to tackle the insurgency which had caused a lot of havoc to us as a nation, and corruption is being fought squarely.

“However, we expect that the war against corruption will not suffer a setback due to the absence of President Buhari, and that is why everyone should rally support for the acting president,’’ he said.

Longe therefore, urged all organs of government to cooperate and work with the acting president in the collective efforts of delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He specifically called on political appointees of Buhari, especially heads of MDAs to show solidarity, commitment and loyalty to Osinbajo since he was acting in the capacity of the president.

“There is no doubt that Buhari believes in Osinbajo that he can work with him and deliver on his behalf, and that is why they ran together.”

He advised the Osinbajo to beware of unpatriotic elements, especially politicians, both in the ruling and opposition parties, who may want to exploit the current situation to actualise their selfish interests.

“I urge him to beware of mischief makers who seek to pitch him against Buhari or the Nigerian people,’’ Longe added.

The post APC chieftain urges Nigerians to support Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

