APC Chieftains Hails Buhari Over Chibok Girls Release

ALO ABIOLA, ADO EKITI

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Engr Kayode Ojo , has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for securing the release of 82 Seized Chibok Girls from the Boko Haram insurgents.

Ojo who said the federal government has again shamed its critics by this outstanding achievement saluted the courage of President Buhari, his team and various security agencies for ensuring the release of these girls who were among 237 school girls abducted over three years ago at the Government College, Chibok, Borno State.

While wishing President Buhari , who had proceeded on an indefinite medical vacation to London quick recovery, Ojo expressed unwavering confidence that his absence won’t affect governance considering the competence of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, the governorship aspirant on the platform of APC expressed happiness over the development, and congratulated the parents of the girls and all Nigerians.

The 2018 gubernatorial hopeful further explained that the release was as a result of the commitment and tenacity of the president APC -government, expressing hope that remaining school girls would soon be rescued.

He, however, cautioned Nigerians against destructive criticisms and support the present government whose policies and programmes were based on sincerity of purpose for the transformation and rebuilding of the country.

He said: “In advanced clime, issue like this was not being used as campaign strategy, because it was considered to be a time for sober reflection. The President is the symbol of a nation and whatever happens to him would automatically have a toll on the country.

“Let me join the teeming Nigerians in wishing the President a quick recovery and safe return from London to resume to his exalted seat as the leader of our dear nation”.

Ojo added that those agitating for Buhari’s resignation or removal should desist from such act.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

