APC commends Goodluck Jonathan for “accepting” he imposed Wike on Rivers people

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has thanked former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, for admitting that he imposed Nyesom Wike as Governor of Rivers State. While commissioning the Nkpogu Bridge in Port Harcourt, the state capital recently, Jonathan had said, “I don’t regret making Wike a governor.” However, the Rivers state chapter of the APC in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

