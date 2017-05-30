Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC convention: Buhari will attend, we’ll wait for him – Oyegun overrules Governors

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has stated that the party will wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to return to Nigeria and be part of the planned convention. His position contradicts the initial resolution of governors and the National Working Committee, NWC, ‎to send a delegation to the Acting President […]

APC convention: Buhari will attend, we’ll wait for him – Oyegun overrules Governors

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.