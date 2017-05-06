Pages Navigation Menu

APC describes former Enugu governor, Chime as progressive politician

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Enugu State governor Sullivan Chime as a progressive politician, who left indelible marks in the state. The APC National Vice Chairman, South-East, Mr Emma Enukwu, said this in Enugu on Saturday at the official registration of the former governor as a member of…

