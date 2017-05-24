APC Excos disown alleged fraudulent use of members’ names

Executive committee members of the All Progressive Congress in Agege and Orile-Agege, in a joint statement, disclaimed the use of their names and offices by alleged unscrupulous persons for fraudulent purposes.

In the statement signed by Mr. Lucky Samuel (JP), and Femi Falade, Exco members of APC in Agege and Orile-Agege respectively, the Excos claimed that the party in both local government areas have been notified of the activities of Former Agege council chairman, Hon. Jubril Abdulkareem and a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Hon. Taofiq Adaranijo, alleging that the two party chieftains have been parading non-APC members as the party Excos.

The reason for the alleged impersonation, the statement said, was to facilitate the emergence of Hon. Abdulkareem and Hon. Adaranijo’s alleged favoured candidates as Chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the APC in the two councils by disenfranchising the real Exco members.

The Excos alleged Hon. Abdulkareem and Hon. Adaranijo sponsored campaign of calumny against Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, saying that at a press briefing, placards bearing inscriptions denigrating Obasa and Afikuyomi were carried by hired thugs.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a press briefing organised by Hon. Taofiq Adaranijo and Hon. Jubril Abdulkareem held on Wednesday at Blue Roof Hall, Ibido Street, Agege, where some disgruntled non-Exco members of our great party, and avowed members of the Peoples Democratic Party, were paraded before newsmen as APC Ecxo members in Agege and Orile-Agege.

“In the clip of the event in our possession, Adaranijo and Abdulkareem are seen lambasting the party’s apex body over its decision to conduct the party primary outside Agege like other local government areas to forestall wanton destruction of lives and property that may occur following bitter rivalry the party primary for council election has generated across the state.

“Worst hit by their verbal attacks were the Chairman, Electoral Committee for the party primary, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi and Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that we are not party to the verbal abuse hauled at our highly respected leaders. We condemn their shenanigans, and their anti-democratic tendency in strong terms.

“As we look forward to the day of the primary when we will make our choice in the open and not in ‘other room’, the general public and stakeholders are hereby advised to ignore anyone or group of persons purporting to represent APC Excos in Agege and Orile-Agege.”

The post APC Excos disown alleged fraudulent use of members’ names appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

