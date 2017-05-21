Pages Navigation Menu

APC, FG, Amaechi cannot impeach me – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged of plans by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government planned to rig the March 19, and December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in order to impeach him. Governor Wike said the plan was to hijack the State House of Assembly and remove him from office. The Governor said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

