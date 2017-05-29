APC Has Nothing to Celebrate – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party has attacked the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying the party has nothing to celebrate two years after took over the mantle of leadership.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Working Committee, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement on Sunday claimed that the APC-led Government was marked by highhandedness, crass ineptitude and lack of tolerance for the opposition.

He said the APC had endangered democratic foundation laid by the PDP which enabled the opposition to win elections.

Adeyeye said that the activities of the ruling APC were suggestive of a bleak democratic outing for the country in the 2019 elections.

He lamented that Nigerians had nothing to celebrate as the APC “has plunged the vast majority of the people into this two years of despondency, ambiguity, repressed and depressed condition.”

He said, “Beginning with the issue of corruption in this discussion is critical in line with the APC/President Buhari’s ‘Change Agenda’ and ‘hype in corruption chase’ which has left sour taste given the dishonesty and charade that have characterised the actions of this government so far.

“For the record, ‘corruption’ is endemic in our system since the military era and using it to whip up citizens’ sentiments is absurd while playing ignorant of honest achievements made by the PDP government to combat this alarming menace.

“The question is what has the APC done to fight corruption? Nothing! Yes indeed nothing except noise, hounding, torturing, flouting of court orders and vilification of opposition leaders and members in and out of courts; incarcerations without proving anything; harassments, intimidation, indiscriminate arrests and detention of judges in order to cow them to desecrate the judiciary and deny the people justice; promote gestapo state and by extension, kill democracy.”

He added that Nigerians and the international community had lost confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission as the APC allegedly prevented it from performing its electoral responsibilities without interference.

On the economy, Adeyeye said that President Buhari’s utterances during his visits to foreign nations scared away investors who had withdrawn their money from the country which had earlier attracted $20bn worth of investors in three years.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post APC Has Nothing to Celebrate – PDP appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

