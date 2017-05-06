Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC is the only party that can take me to my destination – Sullivan Chime

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A former governor of Enugu, Sullivan Chime has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Chime announced that he had dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he served as governor for eight years, a  party he described as  “dead and cremated”. Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday, Chime said that since he announced…

The post APC is the only party that can take me to my destination – Sullivan Chime appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.