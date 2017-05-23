Pages Navigation Menu

APC lauds lawmaker over Kwara road initiative

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives  Congress (APC) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, has commended Rep. Funke Adedoyin over her  Road Intervention Scheme aimed at boosting  development in communities within her constituency.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

The statement was jointly signed by Mr Tele Abifarin, Mr Kayode Yusuf and Chief Stephen Adewumi, the  party’s  representatives  in Omu-Aran Ward 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Adedoyin is representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency in the House of  Representatives.

The party described the approval and commencement of work  on the reconstruction of the two-kilometre Olomun Way in Omu-Aran as deserving and commendable.

The road, traversing Omu-Aran High Court  through Latinwo and Agan-Oru markets,  is being  handled by the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps.

The party said the commencement of the road project  was in  fulfillment of the lawmaker’s promise  to be sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of  her  constituency.

It  said the project, when completed,  would not only ensure smooth human and vehicular movement but also boost  socio-economic activities.

The party urged other  lawmakers  to emulate Adedoyin’s kind gesture in the efforts toward transforming the communities in her constituency.

It pledged the readiness of members to reciprocate the gesture by being supportive of government activities to make life  more comfortable for the people.

The party also used the opportunity to appeal to eligible members to ensure that they participated in  the Continuous Voters Registration exercise

 

