APC leaders saying Buhari will contest in 2019 are sycophants – Party chieftain, Idahosa
An All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has described leaders of the party saying President Muhammadu Buhari will run for a second term in 2019 instead of praying for his health as “sycophants.” Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Benin City, the state capital, Idahosa, a founding member of the party in […]
