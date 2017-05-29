APC leadership after two years is a joke – PDP

The Peoples Democracy Party ( PDP ) released a statement on Sunday evening, by Prince Dayo Adeyeye,the National Publicity Secretary, PDP – NCC, PDP says there is nothing to celebrate in the two years that APC has been in government. PDP says it would have simply wished Nigerians happy democracy day celebration but that there …

The post APC leadership after two years is a joke – PDP appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

