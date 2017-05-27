APC LG primaries: Violence erupts at Teslim Balogun stadium venue – Daily Post Nigeria
Violence has erupted at the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election holding at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, to select Local Government chairmanship candidates. Fight broke out in different corners, minutes after the Party's …
