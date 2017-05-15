APC loses 5000 members to Enugu PDP

All Progressive Congress,(APC) and APGA lost over 5000 members of their parties in Enugu West senatorial zone to Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) at an enlarged Enugu west zonal meeting of the party held in Awgu.

The leader of the defectors, Martins Nnukwuagu, a lawyer, said that they left APC because of bad party policies and neglect to their people. He said that the members decided to follow PDP because of the good works of the governor and deputy senate president in Enugu state.

Some of the members who left PDP to APC during the time Sullivan was governor of Enugu state said that Sullivan sold them and that his crossing to the APC is a blessing to PDP.

“Our entrance into PDP is the end of APC in Enugu state, we have come because of the good work of PDP in Enugu, but appealed to the governor and the deputy senate president not allow them die of hunger as was the case of APC,” Nnukwuagu said.

Nnukwuagu said their decision to join PDP came after series of meetings with some members of PDP. He denied any form of inducement to join the party and said there was no going back.

Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu told the gathering of party supporters and faithful not to be deterred in their support of the PDP. He urged them to continue in their support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has changed the face of Enugu state within his two years in office.

He flagged off the second term campaign of Governor Ugwuanyi with the donation of two buses.

“In fact, the campaign for the second term of Governor Ugwuanyi starts today. I am donating two buses towards that and am presenting the keys to the governor right now,” Ekweremadu said.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was elated thanked Ekweremadu whom described as a great son of Enugu State for the gestures. He handed the keys of the buses to the state chairman of the party, Augustine Nnamani. The governor also announced that the local government elections would hold this year and that his government would be reorganised. The meeting was attended by all the who is who in Enugu west PDP.

The post APC loses 5000 members to Enugu PDP appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

