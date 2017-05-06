APC ready to return South-East to mainstream politics – Oyegun

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun, says the major focus of the party is to return the South-East to mainstream of national politics. Oyegun spoke at the APC awareness rally and formal reception of former Gov. Sullivan Chime in Abodu ward, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

