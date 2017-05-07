APC removes chairman in Ogun over alleged corruption, anti-party activities

At an emergency congress held at Odeda, the executive members of All Progressives Congress (APC) of Odeda Local Government Area in Ogun State on Thursday removed the party chairman for alleged corruption and mismanagement of over N2 million meant for party members in the local council.

Olawale Onaolapo, the embattled party chairman, was accused of anti-party activities and clandestine meetings with factional governorship aspirants in addition to mismanagement of party funds. “The entire Odeda Local Government party executives want Onaolapo to go as we are not ready to work with him anymore”, the executive members said.

In a communiqué signed by Masud Taiwo, legal adviser, APC Ogun State; Sunday Oke, party leader; Bola Lawal, chairman, Odeda LGA; Musiliu Akindele and Mofoluke Soremekun, chairmen, Opeji and Ilugun Local Council Development Areas; respectively; Yetunde Sogbein-Adekambi, lawmaker representing Odeda State Constituency, Olasheu Adebayo, consultant on taxation among others, the party agreed to remove Onaolapo for the allegations against him.

Reading the communiqué at the emergency congress, Kayode Sabowale, party secretary in Odeda Local Government, which comprises Odeda LG, Opeji and Ilugun Local Council Development Areas, declared that the APC, having removed and disowned the embattled chairman, decided to appoint Ayo Oyenekan, vice chairman, to assume the chairmanship of the party in acting capacity.

The communiqué reads, “We, the All Progressives Congress members in Odeda Local Government, Opeji and Ilugun Local Council Development Areas hereby inform the public that we dissociate ourselves from the derogatory utterances of Wale Onaolapo against our political party – APC and Ibikunle Amosun, our highly esteemed and achieving people’s governor.

“It is on record that Wale Onaolapo has been warned verbally and via letters by the local and ward executives severally, and all interventions and warnings from elders, leaders, party members and the good people of old Odeda Local Government to redress and redeem his ways and attitudes, as regards mismanagement of party funds, sectional meetings, anti-party activities, but all these have not been adhered to.

“Therefore, all our elders, leaders, party executives and members at booths, wards and local levels hereby disown and denounce Wale Onaolapo as chairman of All Progressives Congress of Odeda LG, Opeji and Ilugun LCDAs. By this pronouncement, he ceases to be our representative at all functions, programmes and meetings of the party.

“Consequent on the foregoing, the vice chairman shall henceforth stand in as acting chairman of the party in the local government and the two LCDAs pending when a substantive party chairman is elected by the party members at the next party congress.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has no anointed candidate yet for the 2019 governorship election and would never prevent anybody within the party no to contest the election in 2019, saying the rumour making round that governor has endorsed someone ahead of 2019 is unfounded and a figment of the people’s imagination.

Speaking on behalf of the party in Odeda, Masud Taiwo, lawyer and State legal adviser of All Progressives Congress, said, “It is all rumour that Governor Ibikunle Amosun has endorsed governorship candidate and therefore fighting some people who want to contest for governorship election in 2019.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the governor hates nobody and does not have any anointed candidate yet, he is ready to support any worthy governorship candidate within the party when election time comes”.

RAZAQ AYINLA

The post APC removes chairman in Ogun over alleged corruption, anti-party activities appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

