APC should fulfill promises made to Nigerians, says Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has described as disheartening, the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Wike said ‎the Federal Government should settle down and focus on fulfilling the several promises it made to Nigerians before and after the 2015 general elections.

He said this while flagging off the dredging/sand filling and reclamation of Abalama in Asari-Toru Council and Bakana in Degema Council, yesterday. He noted that two years after assumption of office, the APC must assume the responsibility of performance conferred on them during the last election and desist from giving flimsy excuses.

He said that the APC got the mandate on the strength of their promises, saying it was uncharitable for the APC Government to be finger pointing when it should be working.

Wike said the projects will entrench development in the area and urged the people to support the company undertaking it. He also announced that five hundred million Naira has been released to complete the Degema Hospital, pointing out that he will liaise with the Commissioner of Police to build a police station in the community to forestall insecurity.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

