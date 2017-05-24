Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC govts have done well, say governors, NWC – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

APC govts have done well, say governors, NWC
The Nation Newspaper
Governor selected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and the party's National Working Committee (NWC) rose from a meeting yesterday witha pass markfor President Muhammadu Buhari'sadministration and those being led by the party at state …
APC convention: Party decides to carry on without BuhariNAIJ.COM
APC seeks to move ahead with conventionNigeria Today
APC to hold national convention without BuhariDaily Post Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.