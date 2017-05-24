APC govts have done well, say governors, NWC – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
APC govts have done well, say governors, NWC
The Nation Newspaper
Governor selected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and the party's National Working Committee (NWC) rose from a meeting yesterday witha pass markfor President Muhammadu Buhari'sadministration and those being led by the party at state …
APC convention: Party decides to carry on without Buhari
APC seeks to move ahead with convention
APC to hold national convention without Buhari
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!