APC to hold national convention without Buhari

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, on Wednesday met in Abuja. They agreed to proceed with preparations for the party’s inaugural bi-annual national convention, even with President Muhammadu Buhari still away on vacation. The governors and NWC also resolved to send a delegation […]

