APC To Organise Communications Workshop For Its Image

By ANDREW ESSIEN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) with support from the International Republican Institute (IRI) will host an External Communications Workshop for the Party’s state Publicity Secretaries in Abuja on Friday, May 12 and Saturday May 13, 2017.

The objectives of the two-day workshop include: developing a coordination framework; improving the capacity of spokespersons and developing a code of conduct, among others.

According to the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the workshop is part of the Party’s strategies to enhance the capacity of spokespersons and to build an efficient communication system across the states.

Abdullahi said: “Our Party is a product of an efficient communication system. After the election, we are looking at strengthening our communication system and processes. And one way to do this is to enhance the capacity of our spokespersons.

“We also want to listen to them, to know what challenges they face, so we can correct any deficiency. I hope after the training, there will be new vigour and dynamism in our approach to the job. “

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

