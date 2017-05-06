APC Vows To Bury PDP In South-East

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday vowed to bury the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-East. APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, who made the vow in Enugu, urged the people of the South-East to embrace the party, noting that APC can guarantee their quest for an Igbo president, The PUNCH reports. Oyegun spoke…

The post APC Vows To Bury PDP In South-East appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

