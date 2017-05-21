APC WANTED TO IMPEACH ME -WIKE

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has alleged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government planned to rig the March 19, and December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in the state in order to hijack the State House of Assembly and impeach him.

He also alleged efforts by the Federal Government to truncate his leadership through the rigging of the legislative rerun elections in the state failed as people of the state massively voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike spoke yesterday during a dedication and thanksgiving church service to mark the second year anniversary of his administration at the world headquarters of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade in Port Harcourt.

The governor said, “They wanted to use the rerun elections to get enough state lawmakers to impeach me. But by God’s grace, we won. We don’t have any power compared to the Federal Government. But God’s power is greater and that is why we have always won”.

He declared that God delivered his administration from the evil machinations of the APC, saying he will continue to remain grateful to God for the survival of his administration.

Wike disclosed that after his electoral victory, the APC did everything to stop his inauguration, pointing out that the ruling party shopped for court injunctions across the country to stop him from being sworn in.

The governor said, “Everything was done to make sure that I was not sworn in. They went to Anambra court, they went Imo court, they went to Kano court and they went to Abuja court just to make sure that I was not sworn in.

“Just to get an order to stop me from being inaugurated as the governor of the state and God said no, I will be governor.”

He stated that his administration is connected to God, noting that nothing can be too much for his government to do for the Church.

Wike said despite the statement made by his predecessor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on May 27, 2015, that he will not get funds to pay salaries or do projects, his administration has been a success, executing projects across the state and paying salaries regularly.

The governor said, “Man said we will not have money to pay salaries, but God said we will have money to pay salaries. Man said we will not have money to do projects, but today, God gave us the money to do projects “.

Wike announced the approval of a certificate of occupancy for the world headquarters of thr Greater Evangelism World Crusade.

In his sermon, International Director, Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori, said that God has sustained the administration of Wike because God ordained him in the first place.

Olori noted that the governor is succeeding during this era of recession because his administration is anchored on God.

