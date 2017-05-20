APC warns against coup in Nigeria – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
APC warns against coup in Nigeria
Daily Trust
By . | Publish Date: May 20 2017 1:51PMNigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned against truncating democracy and said the people would resist attempts to state a coup against President Muhammadu Buhari. facebook · twitter · goolge …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!