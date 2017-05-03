Pages Navigation Menu

APC will take over Enugu government in 2019 – Ex-Governor Sullivan Chime – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017


APC will take over Enugu government in 2019 – Ex-Governor Sullivan Chime
The immediate past governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Tuesday night declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will take over the affairs of the State in 2019. Chime, who has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since …
Excitement as Enugu workers honour Ugwuanyi, 'Most Labour-friendly Governor'Guardian (blog)
Reasons for my controversial letter to Gov Ugwuanyi — Kenneth OkonkwoVanguard

