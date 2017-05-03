Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC will take over Enugu government in 2019 – Ex-Governor Sullivan Chime

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The immediate past governor of Enugu State, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Tuesday night declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will take over the affairs of the State in 2019. Chime, who has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, handed over to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the same political platform in […]

APC will take over Enugu government in 2019 – Ex-Governor Sullivan Chime

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.