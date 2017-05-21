Pages Navigation Menu

APC wins Katsina bye-election

Posted on May 21, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mansur Ali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the bye-election conducted in Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency. Prof Hudu Ayuba, the Returning Officer to the election, who announced the results in  Mashi on Sunday, said  APC won the election with  27,968 votes. He said Nazif Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 19,451 votes while Kabir Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 332 votes.

