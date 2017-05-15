APC wrong platform for Igbo – UPP

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- THE United Progressive Party (UPP) yesterday warned the people of the South East to be wary of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party was a wrong platform for the Igbo.

Anambra State publicity secretary of UPP, Mr. Uche Amaku said in a statement in Awka that APC would disappoint South East politicians, who defected from other political parties to join the ruling party.

According to Amaku, it smacks of political gullibility for South East politicians to believe that one of them would step into the position of Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF) from which David Babachir Lawal was suspended.

He said: “It is self delusion for some notable politicians from South East to hold the erroneous belief that the exit of Lawal paved the way for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the lopsided appointments it sustained in the past two years.

“If our brothers and sisters that rushed into APC have good sense of history or genuine political orientation, they should know that all through the tenure of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the position of SGF was occupied by persons from the South.

“Therefore expecting that a northern President who has shown defined aversion for the Igbo and South East should bend over backwards in a show of political repentance to consider any person from the zone, no matter how highly endowed, amounts to political daydreaming and historical blindness.”

Amaku also argued that another sign that should convince South East politicians that they were not welcome in APC was the recent appointments into boards of parastatals and federal agencies, pointing out that just as in the distribution of cabinet portfolios, persons from South East were considered for third rate institutions.

He insisted that politicians from South East also nursing the hope that they would be selected as running mate to Buhari in 2019, were merely exposing their political blindness, adding that they would have the worst disappointment in their lives because not only will Buhari not run again for presidency, the makeup of APC did not envisage a front row presence of Igbo politicians.

“The defeat that awaits APC in South East will be seen in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State and the rerun election for Anambra Central Senatorial whenever it holds,” he said.

He also spoke on the ongoing registration of voters, stressing that the shabby treatment being extended to potential voters in South East by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a deliberate action, alleging that while under-aged voters, particularly in internally displaced persons camps were being pampered to register, few and malfunctioning equipment were sent to South East to discourage potential voters.