APC youths call for stakeholders meeting on modular refineries

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Niger Delta Youth Vanguard for All Progressives Congress, APC, has pleaded with the Federal Government, especially the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to hold town meetings with community stakeholders on the planned local refineries in the region and how they would be managed effectively without generating crisis.

In a statement in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, the group pleaded with the government to stop dealing with elders forum, claiming the elders were not representing the communities effectively.

Its President, Mr Fredrick Ujobolo, who commended Kachikwu for his efforts, achievements and relative success in the cease fire in the Niger Delta region due to the ongoing dialogue between the government, militants and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, insisted that the youths were in support of the Minister as he continues with his initiative for the development of the Niger Delta region.

According to the statement, “Holding meetings with elders will not achieve any positive result or development in the region because the elders in most cases do not carry their subjects along.”

they do not inform their subjects of what is happening and also do not create awareness to the subjects concerning what the Federal Government is doing or planning to do for the region as an oil producing community in the course of their meetings. Invariably, they create the usual challenges of not effectively carrying the grassroots along, thereby causing crisis due to lack of awareness by only dealing and holding meetings with the elders alone.

“The youths are strongly against this practice and are calling on the Minister to use his good office to incorporate other necessary stakeholders for continuous and effective peace in the Niger Delta regions. Also in regards to the local refineries as one of his developmental ideas for the regions, we employ the Minister not hand over these laudable projects to the elders, to be in charge because it will destroy the peace that he has laboured to establish.”

