APC youths recommend psychiatric test for Bisi Akande over comment on Buhari’s health
The APC Youth Progressive Frontier has slammed former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande over his recent ‘crude’ statement on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. The group said people like Akande should be taken for psychiatric test because a sane human being would never joke with health of a […]
