APGA Harvests 3,000 PDP, APC Members In Anambra

No less than 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ugbene community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Led by the National Chairman of Ugbene Great Ambassadors Club, Chief Aaron Onwelukwue, the defectors revealed that they had to defect due to Governor Willie Obiano’s “sterling performance in office” which they crave its continuity.

Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Chief Chikodi Anara, and Chairman of APGA in the community, Mr. Cajethan Anako, while receiving the defectors pointed out that the people of the area had made informed choice by joining the party.

He described APGA as a movement which all well-meaning Igbo men should identify with.

He said: “Governor Obiano is embarking on long term investment for the future of our children. So, Ugbene people have taken the right decision to join APGA.”

