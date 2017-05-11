Pages Navigation Menu

Apostle Suleman: Court orders DSS to pay fine, apologize to CAN chairman’s son

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, has ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to tender an unreserved apology to son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Tareri Avwomakpa, over his arrest by its operatives in February. Hon. Justice T.B. Adegoke gave the ruling in […]

