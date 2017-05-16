Pages Navigation Menu

Apostle Suleman Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend I Go Dye’s Mother’s Golden Mansion Housewarming

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace Comedian, I Go Dye on Monday unveiled and the magnificent mansion he built for his mother in Delta state.

The house was dedicated by the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.Also in attendance were past Governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Delta State Deputy speaker Rt Hon. Peter Onwusanya, Comedian Bovi , nd other dignitaries.

