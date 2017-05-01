Pages Navigation Menu

Apple App Store Removed The Tether App Without Further Explanation

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The past few weeks have been quite problematic for the Tether project. Pegging digital currencies to a fixed US Dollar rate has proven to be quite challenging. Things only get worse when your banking partners no longer process transactions. It now turns out the Apple App store removed the platform’s application briefly as well. Tether … Continue reading Apple App Store Removed The Tether App Without Further Explanation

