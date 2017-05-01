Apple App Store Removed The Tether App Without Further Explanation
The past few weeks have been quite problematic for the Tether project. Pegging digital currencies to a fixed US Dollar rate has proven to be quite challenging. Things only get worse when your banking partners no longer process transactions. It now turns out the Apple App store removed the platform’s application briefly as well. Tether … Continue reading Apple App Store Removed The Tether App Without Further Explanation
The post Apple App Store Removed The Tether App Without Further Explanation appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!