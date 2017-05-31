Apple finally reveals ‘Carpool Karaoke’ debut date after delay
Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” show will stream from August 8, the tech giant announced on Tuesday. Plenty of celebrities from the world of music, television, film, sports, and pop culture are lined up for the in-car sing-along.
