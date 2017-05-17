Apple is starting to assemble iPhones in India for sale in that market

Apple is moving to a different part of Asia for its assembling needs. On Wednesday, the tech giant confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it had completed a trial of its first-ever iPhones to be assembled in India.

