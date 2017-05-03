Apple vs. Qualcomm: Everything you need to know
Apple is following the FTC’s lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
