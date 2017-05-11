Appointment of traditional ruler now based on law – Kogi govt

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Kogi state government says contrary to speculation in some quarters, the recent appointment of traditional rulers were based on fairness, justice and due process.

Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Ohere stated this yesterday in Lokoja during the presentation of letters of appointment to thirteen newly appointed traditional rulers between 2nd and 3rd class status.

Ohere said, “The era of imposition of traditional rulers in any community is over. Appointment of any chiefs is now based on the Kogi State Chief Appointment, Disposition and Establishment of Traditional Council Law.

He called on the newly appointed Chiefs to partner with the state government towards its ‘new Direction’ agenda especially in the fight against crime, criminality and other forms of social vices in their domain.

He urged them to also support the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, assuring them of the government commitment to improve on their welfare packages.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Olu of Ayetoro-Gbede, Oba Sunday Ehindero thanked the state governor, Yahaya Bello for finding them worthy of the appointment, promised their loyalty and support to his government.

