APRA holds 29th annual conference in Morocco

The 29th edition of the annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) conference themed “Competitive Africa: Effective Positioning through Integrated Communications” is set to hold in Casablanca, Morocco from the 10th to 12th May, 2017.

The annual conference, which attracts professionals in advertising, brand management, broadcast journalism, publishing, film-making, print journalism, new media and practitioners from the integrated marketing communications industry is aimed at showcasing a positive Africa through the instrumentality of public relations.

This year’s edition will play host to professionals from all works of life including Public Relations, Marketing, Corporate chieftains and high ranking government officials and will enable discussions and conversations around critical issues facing the African continent as well as opportunities to boost the profession of PR in Africa.

Discussants are expected to enable conversations around issues which critically examine development in Africa, especially as it concerns the continent’s image, professionals from different sectors are expected from about 40 countries.

The post APRA holds 29th annual conference in Morocco appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

