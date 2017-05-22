Are You an Alcoholic? These are 4 Reasons Why You Should Stop Drinking Immediately and Save Yourself

Most of us are aware of the health problems alcohol can cause, but this might make you want to quit for good.

Excessive drinking can lead to major problems and can negatively affect your physical and mental health.

Binge drinking, which continues to be a growing problem in the UK, can cause life-threatening illnesses like liver and kidney disease.

But there’s growing evidence that even moderate drinking can increase our risk of certain cancers. It’s also bad for our waistlines and our wellbeing.

The drink aware website states: “Drinking can affect your mood and your memory and, in the longer term, can lead to serious mental health problems.”

If all this hasn’t put you off, take a look at the significant benefits you could reap from cutting back on your drinking.

Here, NHS Consultant and weight loss specialist, Dr Sally Norton reveals four very good reasons to quit alcohol:

1. Better sleep

A glass of wine can sometimes help us get to sleep, but did you know that over time, that glass of wine could actually cause insomnia?

A study by the University of Missouri School of Medicine found using alcohol as a sleeping aid long-term could affect our ability to fall asleep, leading to disrupted sleeping patterns, and a lowered quality of sleep.

So swap your usual alcoholic nightcap for a sleep-inducing Camomile Tea, or a relaxing, scented bath, and you could find your sleeping patterns improve and you wake up feeling more rested.