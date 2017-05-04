Pages Navigation Menu

‘Are You Going For NYSC?’ – Nigerians React To New Photos Of D’banj

Posted on May 4, 2017

American Corper in the abroad’ someone said. ‘Are you going for NYSC?’ Another person asked after Nigerian singer, D’banj dropped these new photos of him.   Source: Instagram

