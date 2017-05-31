Are You Obsessed with Your Sneakers? They Can Be The Cause of Smelly Feet

Do you think having a smelly feet is fun? Or you can ignore the symptom as something which can heal on its own?

Having a smelly feet is not an ordinary medical issue and many who have such symptoms can easily share with you the psychological trouble they have to go through just to avoid being detected to have smelly feet and unhygienic socks.

What Makes Feet Smelly

In medical science, “bromodosis ” is the name of smelly feet. If you have this problem, it would be very embarrassing for you and very uncomfortable for the people around you.

Sweaty feet are the real reason behind smelly feet. There are sweat glands in human feet that release sweat to keep feet moist and supple during hot weather or when a person is exercising.

The number of sweat glands is the highest in feet as compared to other parts of the human body. The sweat glands in human feet are secreting all the time, and not just during exercise or hot weather.

Due to different reasons, bacteria develop on the skin which breaks down the sweat when it is coming out from the pores.

Decomposition of sweat releases a cheesy smell which makes the feet smelly.

Every Foot Sweats, Why Only Some Smell?

There are 4 to 5 reasons which are the most common cause of smelly feet. A person who wears the same shoes every day is likely to have smelly feet.

The sweat released from foot soaks into the shoes. When that person wears the shoes again before they dry, his feet are likely to become smelly. The second most common reason for smelly feet is poor personal hygiene.

Pregnant women and teenagers are likely to experience hormonal changes which cause their feet to sweat more resulting in stinky feet. Stress also triggers more sweating which can cause smelly feet.

Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition in which a person sweats more than usual, and it can also cause stinky feet.

It Might Be Something To Do With Your Lifestyle!

The most effective way to avoid having stinky feet is to have good personal hygiene. You should avoid wearing the same shoes for consecutive two days.

It makes a huge difference if you adopt a habit of thoroughly washing your feet every day.

Dry your feet after washing them especially the area between toes. Many teenagers have a bad habit of wearing the same shoes all day.

Changing this habit would certainly have a good effect on their feet. You should never wear the same socks for more than one day.

Its better if you avoid using nylon socks. Woolen or cotton socks are better for human feet.

Try These Effective Remedies If You Have Stinky Feet!

Some simple but very effective remedies can solve your problem of stinky feet.

The chemical name of baking soda is sodium bicarbonate. It reduces the bacteria by neutralizing your sweat’s pH. Take one tablespoon of baking soda and add it in one quart of warm water. Soak your feet in it for at least fifteen minutes. Its best if you do it for twenty minutes. Do it every night for a period of one week.

Lavender oil is a true gift of nature. It has a wonderful fragrance, and it also kills bacteria and possess antifungal properties that can treat feet smell. Take some warm water and add a few drops of lavender essential oil in it. Soak your feet in this water for twenty minutes. Do it twice a day for a period of five days.

Alum powder possess antiseptic and astringent properties; therefore, it can stop bacteria from growing. For treating your stinky feet, take one cup of mildly warm water and mix one teaspoon of alum power in it. Now wash your feet with this solution and leave them for twenty minutes. After that thoroughly dry them with a towel. Then evenly sprinkle one tablespoon of alum powder on your feet. Do this once every day until the smell of your feet is gone.

Epson salt can neutralize your foot smell because it can fight microbial infection that cause stinky feet. Take a bucket and fill it half with warm water. Take two teaspoons of Epson salt and mix it with the warm water in the bucket. Now soak your feet in this water for fifteen minutes. Do not wear shoes or even socks after this. It is highly recommended that you try this remedy before going to bed.

Above tips are simple but effective tips to actually make sure you get rid of the bad odour from your feet. Properly care for your feet if you are feeling this situation because if you leave the situation unattended and you face any accident, your chances to get compensation can simply reduce to half.

So do not leave things to the chance and take action now by following above tips.

