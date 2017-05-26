Aregbesola a Standard for Future Governors – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has described Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the ‘turning point’ in governance.

The party, in a statement yesterday by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, said Aregbesola is a ‘gold standard’ for future governors.

The statement said: “No future Osun State governor, who aspires to succeed, can afford to perform below the standard set by Ogbeni Aregbesola.”

APC, congratulating the governor on his 60th birthday, said he deserved the accolades given him “on this august occasion.”

The statement added: “Every well-meaning person in the state recognises that Ogbeni has distinguished himself as the greatest of governors before him and the gold standard for those who will come after him.

“His signature projects speak for themselves. Opponents cannot but admit that Aregbesola is a dynamic governor.

“A man’s character is not determined by what his adversaries say about him; rather his work determines who he is.

“The governor’s projects are a window to his character and Osun is replete with those fantastic projects.

“In politics, much of Aregbesola operates out of the box, which creates a controversial aura around his personality. His unusual approach to governance and the near bohemian outlook of the man make him the object of negative and unfair criticism. Yet, everything about him astonishes.

“Attaining a milestone of 60 years under these circumstances should make the governor feel fulfilled in his selfless service to the people of Osun.”

