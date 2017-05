Aregbesola holds Ogbeni Till Daybreak; to take questions all night

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun is to take questions from varied audience for seven hours from late night Friday May 5, 2017 into the early hours of Saturday May 6 2017 as he holds a repackaged public engagement forum, Ogbeni Till Day Break on Friday.

The programme which commences by 11pm on Friday holds at the WOCDIF Event Centre, Ring Road Osogbo.

The event will afford the people of the state and others outside the state opportunities to interact with the Governor ‘live’ on the activities of the administration.

Those who are in attendance will ask the Governor face-to -face questions while others at home across the state can phone in or send their questions through the various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook Whatsapp and others.

It will be recalled that the programme was one of the prominent interactive sessions with which the governor gave stewardship of his administration before the end of his first term in office.

Friday’s edition of the program will be the first since the commencement of the Governor’s second term.

The post Aregbesola holds Ogbeni Till Daybreak; to take questions all night appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

