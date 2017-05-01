Pages Navigation Menu

Aregbesola, Olagunsoye, other political associates attend late Sen.Adeleke’s Fidau prayer

The fidau (eighth-day) prayer for the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23, aged 62, was held on Monday in Ede, Osun. The Nigerian Pilot reports that  Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, former Gov.Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other dignitaries were present at the  prayer. Mrs Patricia Ete who was a  former Speaker, House of Representatives, and […]

