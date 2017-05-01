Aregbesola, Oyinlola, Alao-Akala, others attend late Isiaka Adeleke’s eight-day prayer

Mr. Adeleke, who died on April 23, was buried on April 24.

The post Aregbesola, Oyinlola, Alao-Akala, others attend late Isiaka Adeleke’s eight-day prayer appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

