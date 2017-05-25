Argentina partners Nigeria to boost agriculture

The Head of Mission, Argentina Embassy in Nigeria, Gustavo Dzugala, says his country is ready to collaborate with Nigeria to boost agricultural production.

Gustavo disclosed this on the sideline of the Argentine’s National Day celebration on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Argentina major business was agriculture, stating that the country exports agricultural products to different parts of the world.

He said that if Argentina has the market, they would not be exporting millions of products out of the country, noting that Nigeria has the market.

According to him, Nigeria should shift her attention from crude oil to agriculture because agriculture is more lucrative than oil.

“Our main activity is agriculture, I am trying to ensure a better relationship in agriculture; we are going to train a delegation from Nigeria on Agro business.

“We have to understand that agro-business is more lucrative than oil because of the stability in the long terms, in agriculture only human beings are needed and the population is growing.

“Nigeria needs to develop agriculture because Nigeria have the market, you don’t need to export but in Argentina we export because we don’t have the market, so it is the best business you can do in this country,“ he said.

The Head of Mission, however, said that they are working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Africa Development Bank to look at ways of boosting agriculture in Africa, especially in Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria should consider public-private partnership in developing her agriculture because it was the best way out, saying that the public can direct and the private can implement.

Gustavo said that Argentina has collaborated with the Ministry of Agriculture in cattle rearing project in Sokoto by establishing cattle ranch and milk plants.

